New Last Leaves video: The World We Had

Video: Last Leaves – “The World We Had”

Last Leaves — The World We Had

Watch this video on YouTube

From Other Towns Than Ours, out October 13 on Lost And Lonesome in Australia and on Matinée in the USA. The single is out now.

I was just saying how much I miss the Lucksmiths when lo and behold here’s a brand new video from three-quarters of them. Last Leaves has been teasing us with the possibility of new music for years now, but this is the first we’ve heard about a full album. Marty Donald, Mark Monnone, and Louis Richter recruited drummer Noah Symons and recorded Other Towns Than Ours in their fancy treehouse in Melbourne’s Dandenong Ranges where this video was filmed.

The song sounds lovely. A little beefier than the Luckies with crunchier guitars and heavier drums. And Donald’s voice isn’t as “pretty” as Tali White’s, so the overall vibe is less twee and more rock and roll. I’ve listened to this at least 30 times in a row now and it continues to reveal its charms. Gone are the signature puns and clever wordplay, but that doesn’t mean they won’t turn a phrase to conjure up emotions.

Did I dream that weekend in a weather-bored hotel

In a tumbled down old tourist town that we had to ourselves?

I kissed you briefly underneath the broken bridge

The moon behind the mountaintops beyond

And I’m sure I was never so happy before

But darling, don’t you sometimes think we could say the same for since?

You were twenty-something the first time you saw snow

We stood there shuttering as the clouds closed in on Buffalo.

I can’t wait to hear the album. Autumn is the perfect time for this type of music.

Last Leaves: fb, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Here’s the only other song they’ve officially released. It’s from the Matinee Idols compilation, commemorating the 20th anniversary of the California label: