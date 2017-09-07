New Liars video: Cred Woes

Video: Liars – “Cred Woes”

Liars – Cred Woes (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From TFCF, out now on Mute.

Reminds me of weird, early Beck. Remember when he used to sing about washing dishes and blowing leaves and stuff? Good times. Now we’ve got Liars singing about his “minimum wage routine” and sampling a bit of “My Sharona.” What year is this? Is Carl Stephenson involved?

I like the taste of cola on ice

In the employee lounge

Kick back in comfort, fearless

Regardless, this song is pretty cool. Especially if you like Mellow Gold-era b-sides and deep cuts.

Liars are playing Riot Fest at 2:15 PM on Friday, September 15.

Liars: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.