New Milk Teddy video: Rock ‘n’ Roll Cretin

Video: Milk Teddy – “Rock ‘n’ Roll Cretin”

From Time Catches up with Milk Teddy, out August 11 on Lost and Lonesome.

I’ve been following the Lost and Lonesome Recording Co. since the days of my beloved Lucksmiths. They’ve consistently put out well-crafted, charming Australian indie pop. Milk Teddy is no exception. “This one’s for the working rockers / You’ve been working too much.” After a couple of minutes of what you’d expect, they veer off into a bit of an instrumental freakout. Which is not what you’d expect, so good for them!

Milk Teddy: fb, soundcloud, amazon, apple, spotify.