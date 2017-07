Video: The National – “Guilty Party”

The National – 'Guilty Party'

From Sleep Well Beast, out September 8 on 4AD.

I never really got the National until I heard the song “Bloodbuzz Ohio.” Now I like them, and I can no longer even hear the Joy Division references that turned me off when Boxer first brought them to my attention.

Video: The National – “The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness”

The National – 'The System Only Dreams in Total Darkness'

