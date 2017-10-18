New Neil Young video: Hitchhiker

Video: Neil Young – “Hitchhiker”

Neil Young – Hitchhiker (Black Balloon version)

From Hitchhiker, out now on Reprise Records.

This is the second animated video Neil has released to promote Hitchhiker. We already covered the first one, but this album is really holding up as one of the greatest gems from the Neil Young Archives. It’s such an immediate, intimate, intense collection.

The song itself, Neil’s “drug chronicles,” has been fairly legendary among Rusties. He played it live during his 1992 solo acoustic shows, causing fans to speculate about which came first, “Hitchhiker” or 1982’s “Like an Inca,” since they share some lyrics. Neil finally recorded it with Daniel Lanois on the 2010 solo electric album, Le Noise, but not before adding a couple of extra verses.

How many years have come and gone

Like friends and enemies

I tried to leave my past behind

But it’s catching up with me

I don’t know how I’m standing here

Living my life

Thankful for my children

And my faithful wife

“Finishing was important,” Young told American Songwriter in 2010. “The song never could have been done without those verses.” I guess that explains why it sat unreleased for so long despite the fact that it’s awesome.

In that same interview he said, “So I have recordings of ‘Hitchhiker’ from the ’70s but there was never any reason to put it out. I felt like, ‘Whoa, that’s not really a good idea.'” Glad he changed his mind! Finally releasing the Hitchhiker album is one of the best ideas he’s had in decades.

Video: Neil Young – “Hitchhiker” (Le Noise version)

Neil Young – Hitchhiker (Video Clip)

From Le Noise, 2010.

Audio: Neil Young – “Like An Inca”

Neil Young – Like An Inca

From Trans, 1982.