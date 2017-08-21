New Orwells video: Vacation

Video: The Orwells – Vacation
The Orwells – Vacation (Official Video)
From Terrible Human Beings, out now on Canvasback/Atlantic.
I heard a song by these guys on satellite radio and it sounded good. You might think they were British from listening to them, but nope, they’re just a major label rock band from the west suburbs of Chicago. They might not be changing the world, but if you’re missing the Strokes this’ll do.
Could be a better a way to right these wrongs
Than drinking heavily and playing songs
The video was filmed at the world famous Hala Kahiki Tiki Bar in River Grove, Illinois.
The Orwells are playing Riot Fest at 3:00 PM on Sunday, September 17.
The Orwells: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
Their album cover is cool too.