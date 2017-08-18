New Prophets of Rage video: Living On The 110

Video: Prophets of Rage – “Living On The 110”

Prophets of Rage – Living On The 110 (Music Video)

From Prophets Of Rage, out September 15 on Concord Music.

This sounds so nineties, it’s almost painful. But I can never resist Chuck’s voice. And B-Real doesn’t sound as annoying here as he usually does. They take on poverty and homelessness on this jam and encourage you to make a contribution to WhyHunger, a leader in the movement to ending hunger and poverty.

Prophets of Rage play Riot Fest at 7:40 PM on Sunday, September 17.

