New Prophets of Rage video: Unfuck The World

Video: Prophets of Rage – “Unfuck The World”

Prophets of Rage – Unfuck The World (Music Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Directed by Michael Moore for the supergroup featuring Public Enemy’s Chuck D, B-Real from Cypress Hill, and half of Rage Against the Machine, this new video puts the onus on us to fix what’s broken in the world. And while Moore’s video is about as subtle as you’d expect, maybe subtlety is not exactly what we need at a time like this. “The world is not going to change itself. That’s up to you.”

From Prophets Of Rage, due September 15 on Concord Music.

Prophets of Rage: web, twitter, fb, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Via Punknews.