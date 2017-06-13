New Regrettes video: Seashore

Video: The Regrettes – “Seashore”

The Regrettes- "Seashore" (Official Music Video)

The kids are alright. The Regrettes range in age from 16 to 20 and they’re not taking any of your shit. “Seashore” is an anthem for young folks who are exhausted by the condescension of grownups. And I believe singer Lydia Night when she deadpans, “I’ll still kick your ass even in my skirt.” So watch out, fellow old people: the Regrettes have officially put us on notice.

You’re talkin’ to me like a child

Hey I’ve got news, I’m not a little girl

And no I won’t give you a little twirl.

You’re talkin’ to me like I’m sad

Hey I’ve got news, I’m not doin’ too bad

Even though sometimes I might get real mad.

Sock it to the MAN! I think I have a new favorite band.

Director Claire Vogel says, “I wanted to pair the defiance of the lyrics with a handful of historical vignettes that embrace women taking control of situations that have held them back. I wanted each scene to hint at how people might have freely spoken their inner thoughts in those moments should they have had the privilege.”

Here’s their previous video, which is also awesome. Glad to see they’re having a good time with that major label money. Burn through it all; bands at this level will never see a royalty payment so they might as well get the label to spend as much money up front as they can squeeze out of them.

Video: The Regrettes – “Hey Now”

The Regrettes – "Hey Now" [Official Music Video]

