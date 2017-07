Video: Run The Jewels – “Don’t Get Captured”

Claymation El-P and Killer Mike sock it to the capitalist skeleton Man in the latest video from RTJ3. I’m hoping this ride is coming soon to Disney World. I’d totally use a Fast Pass on that!

Good day from the house of the haunted

Get a job, get a house, get a coffin

Don’t stray from the path, remain where you at

That maximizes our profit

Run the Jewels: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.