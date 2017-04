Video: Run The Jewels – “Legend Has It”

Run The Jewels – Legend Has It (Official Music Video From RTJ3)

RT&J really is the new PB&J. Tastes great and good for you, too. The song’s not saying much other than how murderous they are (on the mic, of course), but the video’s an unsubtle critique of the rigged justice system. Not breaking much new ground but Killer Mike and El-P make it all seem fresh and exciting. National treasures, I’m telling you.

Run the Jewels: web, @KillerMike, @therealelp.