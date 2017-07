Video: Shout Out Louds – “Jumbo Jet”

Shout Out Louds – Jumbo Jet

From Ease My Mind, due September 22 on Merge.

More dreamy acoustic pop from the Shout Out Louds. The video follows the loveable Swedes on their adventures across various tours, including home movies from Germany in 2004, Nashville in 2005, Tokyo in 2008, and Spain in 2010. “This is just the beginning / This is just the start.”

