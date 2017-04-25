New Shout Out Louds video: Oh Oh

Video: Shout Out Louds – “Oh Oh”

Shout Out Louds – Oh Oh

Watch this video on YouTube

In the video for their first new song since 2013, our Swedish heroes explore the joys of breaking and entering into a villa on a Spanish island. If you like crafty, jangly pop music, you’re probably already familiar with these guys. Their fifth album is due later this year on Merge Records.

“Oh Oh” in some way feels like the trigger for this album. We felt, as soon as we had completed it, that the only way we could and should do this was to focus on the energy, the feeling in everything. We wanted to get back to our roots, to our togetherness and some kind of craftsmanship. We reminded ourselves that we are a band that love each other and playing together; the rest is pretty unimportant to us. “Oh Oh” is a lot about keeping that feeling, of never letting go of a dream.

Tour dates

May 17 London, UK – Thousand Island

May 19 Brighton, UK – The Great Escape Festival

May 25 Neustrelitz, DE – Immergut Festival

Jun 10 Munich, DE – Puls Festival

Sep 16 Darmstadt, DE – Golden Leaves Festival

Oct 04 Vienna, AT – Wuk

Oct 05 Graz, AT – PPC

Oct 06 Salzburg, AT – Rockhouse

Oct 07 Winterthur, CH – Salzhaus

Oct 09 Munich, DE – Muffathalle

Oct 10 Erlangen, DE – E-werk

Oct 11 Leipzig, DE – Täubchenthal

Oct 12 Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall

Oct 13 Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefährlich

Oct 14 Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus

Oct 25 Malmö, SE – Kulturbolaget

Oct 26 Göteborg, SE – Pustervik

Oct 27 Stockholm, SE – Vasateatern

Oct 30 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts

Oct 31 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall

Nov 02 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom

Nov 03 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

Nov 04 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall

Nov 05 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground

Nov 06 Toronto, ON – Mod Club

Nov 07 Columbus, OH – The Basement

Nov 08 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall

Nov 09 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line

Nov 12 Vancovuer, BC – Venue Night Club

Nov 13 Seattle, WA – Crocodile

Nov 14 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge

Nov 15 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall

Nov 17 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre

Nov 18 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

Shout Out Louds: web, fb, amazon, wiki.