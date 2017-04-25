New Shout Out Louds video: Oh Oh

Video: Shout Out Louds – “Oh Oh”
In the video for their first new song since 2013, our Swedish heroes explore the joys of breaking and entering into a villa on a Spanish island. If you like crafty, jangly pop music, you’re probably already familiar with these guys. Their fifth album is due later this year on Merge Records.
“Oh Oh” in some way feels like the trigger for this album. We felt, as soon as we had completed it, that the only way we could and should do this was to focus on the energy, the feeling in everything. We wanted to get back to our roots, to our togetherness and some kind of craftsmanship. We reminded ourselves that we are a band that love each other and playing together; the rest is pretty unimportant to us. “Oh Oh” is a lot about keeping that feeling, of never letting go of a dream.
Tour dates
May 17 London, UK – Thousand Island
May 19 Brighton, UK – The Great Escape Festival
May 25 Neustrelitz, DE – Immergut Festival
Jun 10 Munich, DE – Puls Festival
Sep 16 Darmstadt, DE – Golden Leaves Festival
Oct 04 Vienna, AT – Wuk
Oct 05 Graz, AT – PPC
Oct 06 Salzburg, AT – Rockhouse
Oct 07 Winterthur, CH – Salzhaus
Oct 09 Munich, DE – Muffathalle
Oct 10 Erlangen, DE – E-werk
Oct 11 Leipzig, DE – Täubchenthal
Oct 12 Cologne, DE – Live Music Hall
Oct 13 Hamburg, DE – Uebel & Gefährlich
Oct 14 Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus
Oct 25 Malmö, SE – Kulturbolaget
Oct 26 Göteborg, SE – Pustervik
Oct 27 Stockholm, SE – Vasateatern
Oct 30 Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts
Oct 31 Washington, DC – U Street Music Hall
Nov 02 New York, NY – Bowery Ballroom
Nov 03 Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
Nov 04 Boston, MA – Brighton Music Hall
Nov 05 Burlington, VT – Higher Ground
Nov 06 Toronto, ON – Mod Club
Nov 07 Columbus, OH – The Basement
Nov 08 Chicago, IL – Lincoln Hall
Nov 09 Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line
Nov 12 Vancovuer, BC – Venue Night Club
Nov 13 Seattle, WA – Crocodile
Nov 14 Portland, OR – Doug Fir Lounge
Nov 15 San Francisco, CA – Great American Music Hall
Nov 17 Los Angeles, CA – Fonda Theatre
Nov 18 Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room