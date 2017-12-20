New Sia video: Santa’s Coming For Us

Video: Sia – “Santa’s Coming For Us”

Sia – Santa's Coming For Us

From Everyday Is Christmas, out now on Atlantic.

Who doesn’t love the Fonz? Seriously, every time I see Henry Winkler in anything, my heart is filled with joy. He has such a jolly aura that he exudes happiness. And what more could you ask for in a video for a Christmas song?

Confession: I like Christmas music. I look forward to hearing “Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree” by Brenda Lee and “Jingle Bell Rock” by Bobby Helms. “Little St. Nick” is one of my favorite Beach Boys songs. I don’t have much use for new covers of the classics but I love the originals.

And I appreciate that artists still write and record new Christmas songs. It might seem like a crass cash-in on people’s holiday cheer, but I dunno. It’s fun. And festive. Loosen up, people. Drink some eggnog and get in the spirit.

I don’t know much about Sia other than she’s mysterious and weird on “Saturday Night Live” but this is a fine new Christmas song. And the video stars J.B. Smoove, Dax Shepard, Kristen Bell, Henry Winkler, Susan Lucci, Sophia Lillis, Wyatt Oleff, and Caleb McLaughlin. Ho ho ho.

Here’s another one…

Video: Sia – “Candy Cane Lane”

Sia – Candy Cane Lane

From Everyday Is Christmas, out now on Atlantic.