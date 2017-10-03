New Sincere Engineer video: Ceramic Tile

Video: Sincere Engineer – “Ceramic Tile”

CERAMIC TILE – Sincere Engineer [OFFICIAL VIDEO]

Watch this video on YouTube

From Rhombithian, out October 20 on Red Scare.

Ceramic tile in the bathroom

You make me dizzy on this drunken afternoon

But you’re cold against my face

When I lie down on top of you

We’ve all been there. Sometimes the bathroom floor feels so cool and comforting and it’s the only thing that can stop the throbbing.

Deanna Belos, under the stage name Sincere Engineer, has gained a following as a solo acoustic punk kid prior to recording her debut album. She told Noisey, “It was [producer] Matt [Jordan]’s idea to make it with a full band. I was thinking the album would be more of a Sundowner acoustic vibe but he wanted it to feel more like the Lawrence Arms’ Oh! Calcutta!, which is like the best album of time.”

“Ceramic Tile” sounds promising. Belos has a clever way with words (“I welcome forehead kisses from the floor…”) and she has a tough, sincere voice. Plus, she looks like the girls I knew in college in the 90s; makes me feel like I’ve already met her. Alternate reality Belos is super cool and lives off campus and sneaks her dog into the dorm while we all listen to Neil Young and take turns playing Maelstrom.

Sincere Engineer: twitter, bandcamp, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.