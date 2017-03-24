New Skating Polly video: Hail Mary

Video: Skating Polly – “Hail Mary”

Skating Polly – Hail Mary (Official Video)

Skating Polly is a family band, a teenage sister duo from Oklahoma with their brother on drums. Badass. Does this song remind you a little bit of Veruca Salt? That makes sense; NPR explains why:

Recently, Skating Polly teamed up with Veruca Salt’s co-frontwomen Louise Post and Nina Gordon, who helped the band write an EP called New Trick. “Hail Mary,” the first song the band wrote for the new record, showcases Skating Polly’s characteristic moodiness, as well the more subtle layers of harmonies that Post and Gordon brought to the new songs.

New Trick is due April 28 on El Camino.

