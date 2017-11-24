New Sleigh Bells video: And Saints

Video: Sleigh Bells – “And Saints”

Sleigh Bells – And Saints

From Kid Kruschev, out now on Torn Clean.

This is spooky. Norwegian black metal bands, cheerleaders with skull masks, bloody tears, grim reapers. It’s the worst pep assembly ever.

And the song is just as creepy, with a narrator so strung out even the pizza man notices.

My mom keeps calling me

My friends keep texting me

So sorry guys, whatever it takes

Delivery guy wants to know if I’m okay

Nah, man, but thanks

Yikes. Hope they feel better, but it’s not looking very likely…

