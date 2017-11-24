New Sleigh Bells video: And Saints

Video: Sleigh Bells – “And Saints”
Sleigh Bells – And Saints
From Kid Kruschev, out now on Torn Clean.
This is spooky. Norwegian black metal bands, cheerleaders with skull masks, bloody tears, grim reapers. It’s the worst pep assembly ever.
And the song is just as creepy, with a narrator so strung out even the pizza man notices.
My mom keeps calling me
My friends keep texting me
So sorry guys, whatever it takes
Delivery guy wants to know if I’m okay
Nah, man, but thanks
Yikes. Hope they feel better, but it’s not looking very likely…