New Spoon video: I Ain’t The One

Video: Spoon – “I Ain’t The One”
From Hot Thoughts, out now on Matador.
Spoon ain’t the one, the one to get played like a poop butt. See, they’re from the street so they know what’s up.
Wait wait, wrong song. As much as I’d love to hear Spoon cover N.W.A, this is an original and the real star of the show is Alex Fischel’s electric piano. Sometimes you forget that there are other people in the band besides Britt Daniel, but there are and “I Ain’t The One” is a good reminder. When Jim Eno’s drums kick in two solid minutes into the song, you’re like, “Oh yeah, rock and roll!”
Spoon: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
Tour Dates
Oct 07 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 6-8)
Oct 10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater w/ Mondo Cozmo
Oct 11 – Tulsa, OK – CAINS BALLROOM w/ Mondo Cozmo
Oct 12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues w/ Mondo Cozmo
Oct 13 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Oct 14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 13-15)
Oct 15 – Houston, TX – House of Blues w/ Mondo Cozmo
Oct 17 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues w/ Mondo Cozmo
Oct 18 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall w/ Mondo Cozmo
Oct 20 – Columbia, SC – Music Farm w/ Mondo Cozmo
Oct 21 – Jacksonville, FLMavericks w/ Mondo Cozmo
Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – The Filmore
Nov 02 – Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie at Botanique
Nov 03 – The Hague, Netherlands – Crossing Border Festival
Nov 04 – Holstein, Germany – Rolling Stone-Weekender (Nov 3-4) Oldenburg
Nov 06 – Brighton, United Kingdom – Concorde 2
Nov 07 – Liverpool, United Kingdom – Invisible Wind Factory
Nov 09 – Cambridge, United Kingdom – The Junction
Nov 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Grote Zaal
Nov 11 – Basel, Switzerland – Kaserne
Nov 12 – Milano, Italy – Santeria Social Club
Nov 14 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo
Nov 15 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
Nov 16 – Porto, Portugal – Porto Coliseum
Nov 17 – Coliseu dos Recreios – Lisbon, Portugal
Nov 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Nov 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Dec 01 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theatre w/ White Reaper
Dec 03 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre w/ White Reaper
Dec 05 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall w/ White Reaper
Dec 06 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom w/ White Reaper
Dec 08 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
Dec 30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Dec 31 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Jan 12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Jan 13 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre
Jan 15 – Napa, CA – JaM Cellars
Jan 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
Jan 18 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Arlington Theatre
Jan 20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea
Audio: N.W.A – “I Ain’t Tha 1”
From Straight Outta Compton on Ruthless/Priority, 1989.