New Spoon video: I Ain’t The One

Video: Spoon – “I Ain’t The One”

Spoon – I Ain't The One (Official Video)

From Hot Thoughts, out now on Matador.

Spoon ain’t the one, the one to get played like a poop butt. See, they’re from the street so they know what’s up.

Wait wait, wrong song. As much as I’d love to hear Spoon cover N.W.A, this is an original and the real star of the show is Alex Fischel’s electric piano. Sometimes you forget that there are other people in the band besides Britt Daniel, but there are and “I Ain’t The One” is a good reminder. When Jim Eno’s drums kick in two solid minutes into the song, you’re like, “Oh yeah, rock and roll!”

Spoon: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.

Tour Dates

Oct 07 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 6-8)

Oct 10 – San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater w/ Mondo Cozmo

Oct 11 – Tulsa, OK – CAINS BALLROOM w/ Mondo Cozmo

Oct 12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues w/ Mondo Cozmo

Oct 13 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Oct 14 – Austin, TX – Austin City Limits Music Festival (Oct. 13-15)

Oct 15 – Houston, TX – House of Blues w/ Mondo Cozmo

Oct 17 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues w/ Mondo Cozmo

Oct 18 – Memphis, TN – Minglewood Hall w/ Mondo Cozmo

Oct 20 – Columbia, SC – Music Farm w/ Mondo Cozmo

Oct 21 – Jacksonville, FLMavericks w/ Mondo Cozmo

Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC – The Filmore

Nov 02 – Brussels, Belgium – Orangerie at Botanique

Nov 03 – The Hague, Netherlands – Crossing Border Festival

Nov 04 – Holstein, Germany – Rolling Stone-Weekender (Nov 3-4) Oldenburg

Nov 06 – Brighton, United Kingdom – Concorde 2

Nov 07 – Liverpool, United Kingdom – Invisible Wind Factory

Nov 09 – Cambridge, United Kingdom – The Junction

Nov 10 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso Grote Zaal

Nov 11 – Basel, Switzerland – Kaserne

Nov 12 – Milano, Italy – Santeria Social Club

Nov 14 – Barcelona, Spain – Sala Apolo

Nov 15 – Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

Nov 16 – Porto, Portugal – Porto Coliseum

Nov 17 – Coliseu dos Recreios – Lisbon, Portugal

Nov 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Nov 29 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Dec 01 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Chance Theatre w/ White Reaper

Dec 03 – Stroudsburg, PA – Sherman Theatre w/ White Reaper

Dec 05 – Clifton Park, NY – Upstate Concert Hall w/ White Reaper

Dec 06 – South Burlington, VT – Higher Ground Ballroom w/ White Reaper

Dec 08 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

Dec 30 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Dec 31 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Jan 12 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Jan 13 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

Jan 15 – Napa, CA – JaM Cellars

Jan 17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

Jan 18 – Santa Barbara, CA – The Arlington Theatre

Jan 20 – Las Vegas, NV – The Chelsea

Audio: N.W.A – “I Ain’t Tha 1”

N.W.A. – I Ain't Tha 1 (The Explicit)

From Straight Outta Compton on Ruthless/Priority, 1989.