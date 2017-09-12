New St. Vincent video: New York

Video: St. Vincent – “New York”

From MASSEDUCTION, due October 13 on Loma Vista/Concord.

People seem to love this but on first listen it sounds way too much like Jack Antonoff and you miss Annie Clark’s guitar. Jack’onoff is the guy from Fun who’s been working with Taylor Swift and Lorde lately. Can’t you hear Fun doing this song? I can.

Oh well, it’s pretty at least, and the video’s cool. I like the line, “you’re the only motherfucker in the city who can handle me.” And I can certainly appreciate the loneliness of living somewhere after your old crew has left town, but the idea of anybody choosing to move to Los Angeles grosses me out.

Repeated listens reveal more of its charms, but I’m hoping there are more guitars and less Jack Antonoff on the rest of the album.

Here’s another new song from MASSEDUCTION.

Audio: St. Vincent – “Los Ageless”

And here’s the Tiffany ad released recently.

Video: St. Vincent – “All You Need Is Love” (Beatles cover)

