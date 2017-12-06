New St. Vincent video: Pills

Video: St. Vincent – “Pills”
From MASSEDUCTION, out now on Loma Vista.
Annie Clark once again proves she’s the freakiest rock and roller of our time. The chorus jingle is a little grating, but that’s probably the point. She told Pitchfork:
“This song is super personal for me, a little snapshot of a small period of my life. I was having trouble sleeping and I had taken a sleeping pill. As I was popping it into my mouth, I was like, [sings] ‘Do-do-do, do-do-do, pills, pills, pills, every day of the week—oh, maybe that’s so jingle-y that it’s good.’ Just using that language of advertising.”
I can’t even swim in these waves I made
From the bath to the drain, and the plane to the stage
To the bed, to give head, to the money I made
Additional vocals are by Jenny Lewis and Cara Delevingne. Kendrick Lamar’s producer Sounwave (Mark Spears) programmed the drums and gets a co-writing credit (along with Jack Antonoff). Spears previously worked with St. Vincent on her cover of the Rolling Stones’ disco jam, “Emotional Rescue.”
St. Vincent: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.
Audio: St. Vincent – “Emotional Rescue” (Rolling Stones cover)
From A Bigger Splash Soundtrack, 2016.