New Starcrawler video: Ants

It’s rare for anybody to be able to get away with imitating Iggy Pop and not look like a complete doofus. Arrow de Wilde pulls it off pretty well in this video, directed by her mom Autumn. If you read liner notes and photo credits, you probably recognize the name Autumn de Wilde from her work with Elliott Smith, Fiona Apple, Spoon, et al.

The video is a blast. Two minutes of post-adolescent mayhem. Arrow de Wilde has said, “We like to pretend like it’s a metaphor for standing out, but it’s kind of just about ants.”

Rough Trade founder Geoff Travis says, “If you thought rock and roll was moribund, had lost its sense of fun and performance and primal power – it just means you haven’t seen Starcrawler yet.” It’s his job to say stuff like that, but I can see where he’s coming from.

Starcrawler is recording their debut album with Ryan Adams, which is kind of a bummer, because he’ll probably try to make them sound like Creed or Corey Hart. Oh well. This single, produced by Steven McDonald of Redd Kross, sounds good though, and it’s getting released on “blood-spattered” seven-inch vinyl later this month. Gnarly.

