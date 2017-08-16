New Steve Earle video: Goodbye Michelangelo

Video: Steve Earle & The Dukes – “Goodbye Michelangelo”

A tribute to Earle’s mentor, Guy Clark, who died last year.

I’m bound to follow you some day

You have always shown the way

So we knew where we had to go

Goodbye Michelangelo

I had never really listened to Guy Clark before. But since watching this video, I’ve been checking out Old No. 1, Clark’s 1975 debut. Dang, what have I been missing? Why have I not got into this guy before? I think maybe I was confusing him with Roy Clark from “Hee Haw,” who always seemed corny to me. I can now fully recommend Old No. 1 if you dig outlaw country or Cosmic American music or whatever you want to call stuff like Willis Alan Ramsey, Paul Siebel, Nashville Skyline, and Michael Nesmith’s First National Band. Now I feel like an idiot for waiting this long.

