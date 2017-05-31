New Strand of Oaks video: Everything

Video: Strand of Oaks – “Everything”

Strand Of Oaks – Everything (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Hard Love, out now on Dead Oceans.

I never even heard of these guys until someone turned me on to this in-depth Stereogum feature by Ryan Leas where the author hangs out with Tim Showalter over a couple of years and watches the formation and evolution of the new album. It’s well written and worth reading even if you have no interest in the band. I didn’t, but the story is great, and it inspired me to check out the record.

And I’m glad I did.

It’s a good, psychedelic rock album about growing up and trying to get by in this world without being a selfish asshole. Which is something I think a lot of dudes have struggled with. I know I have. Still do.

The video is trippy. Be careful what you ingest out there, kids.

Video: Strand Of Oaks – “Cry”

Strand Of Oaks – Cry (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Video: Strand of Oaks – “Radio Kids”

Strand of Oaks – Radio Kids (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Video: Strand Of Oaks – “Rest Of It”

Strand Of Oaks – Rest Of It (Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Strand of Oaks: web, twitter, fb, amazon, wiki.