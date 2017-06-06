New Strypes video: Behind Closed Doors

Video: The Strypes – “Behind Closed Doors”
The Strypes – Behind Closed Doors
From Spitting Image, due June 16 on Virgin/EMI/UMG.
These Irish kids had a song called “What a Shame” back in 2013 that I really loved. It was a cautionary tale of a young band who got manipulated by their record company into making all kinds of bad decisions to try to sell more albums.
This new one is a little less garage rock and a little more power pop new wave. Still good though!
Here’s that song that originally turned me on to them.
Video: The Strypes – “What A Shame”
The Strypes – What A Shame
And here’s another one from the upcoming album.
Video: The Strypes – “Oh Cruel World”
The Strypes – Oh Cruel World