New Strypes video: Behind Closed Doors

Video: The Strypes – “Behind Closed Doors”

The Strypes – Behind Closed Doors

Watch this video on YouTube

From Spitting Image, due June 16 on Virgin/EMI/UMG.

These Irish kids had a song called “What a Shame” back in 2013 that I really loved. It was a cautionary tale of a young band who got manipulated by their record company into making all kinds of bad decisions to try to sell more albums.

This new one is a little less garage rock and a little more power pop new wave. Still good though!

Here’s that song that originally turned me on to them.

Video: The Strypes – “What A Shame”

The Strypes – What A Shame

Watch this video on YouTube

And here’s another one from the upcoming album.

Video: The Strypes – “Oh Cruel World”

The Strypes – Oh Cruel World

Watch this video on YouTube

The Strypes: web, twitter, fb, amazon, wiki.