New Suicidal Tendencies video: Living For Life

Video: Suicidal Tendencies – “Living for Life”

Suicidal Tendencies, "Living for Life"

From World Gone Mad, out now on Suicidal Records.

How great is it that Suicidal Tendencies is still around in 2017, making music, tearing shit up, and wearing their own band t-shirts? Back in the 80s when it was a pain in the ass to fast-forward past songs on mixtapes, we all had to listen to “Institutionalized” whether we wanted to or not. All the skaters loved Suicidal Tendencies. Now we’re all old, those of us who are still alive anyway, and while I still don’t love thrash I’m super happy that it’s still being made. There’s a place for this kind of music and attitude and it’s healthy for kids (and grownups) to bang around and scream their heads off.

