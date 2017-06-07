New Torres Video: Skim

Video: TORRES – “Skim”

TORRES – Skim (Official Video)

This song is cool and the video is creepy. Mackenzie Scott is hanging out in your Aunt Phyllis’ house (complete with pool table and intercom!) and getting groped by disembodied arms while she walks around playing the guitar. Eventually she gets down with Ruth Bader Ginsburg and another, more scantily clad hottie. The guitar tone is paranoid and the lyrics are evocative: “There’s no unlit corner of the room I’m in.”

The “Skim” single is out now on 4AD.

