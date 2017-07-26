New Torres video: Three Futures

Video: TORRES – “Three Futures”

TORRES – Three Futures (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From Three Futures, out September 29 on 4AD.

In the last video from Torres we saw our hero walking around your Aunt Phyllis’ basement with a guitar. This new video is set upstairs in the same house, and this time Torres’ Mackenzie Scott is cast as three separate characters: the foxy housewife, the grumpy husband, and (once again) the cool guitar player. I.e., the participants in the love triangle described in the chorus where the narrator describes her three potential futures: “One alone and one with you / And one with the love I knew I’d choose.” It’s a new twist on the classic cheatin’ breakup song.

While the lyrics don’t offer much hope for the jilted lover, at least the video features a happy ending!

TORRES: web, twitter, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.