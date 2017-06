Video: Tristen – “Glass Jar” (ft. Jenny Lewis)

From Sneaker Waves, due July 7 on Modern Outsider Records.

Do you like the jingle jangle of hollow-body guitars? Do you dig the folk rock vibes of the Byrds? Have you enjoyed the last couple of Jenny Lewis albums? Then you’re gonna love this song by Nashville songwriter Tristen.

