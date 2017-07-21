New Tristen video: Got Some

Video: Tristen – “Got Some”

Tristen – Got Some

From Sneaker Waves, out now on Modern Outsider Records.

Last month Tristen’s song “Glass Jar” totally took me by surprise with its jingle-jangle guitars and cool backing vocals from Jenny Lewis. I like this new song even better, and the video’s more fun as well. Who doesn’t love a slumber party? Pillow fights, negligee, talking to boys on the phone! Good clean fun.

“I think you’re pretty cool but as a general rule / I’m gonna hang back here in the atmosphere.”

Tristen: web, twitter, fb, amazon, apple, spotify, wiki.