From Out In The Storm, due July 14 on Merge.

Waxahatchee’s Katie Crutchfield’s says “Silver” is “about self-examination and the different shapes that takes, good and bad. I wanted it to be abstract and poetic, but I also wanted to align it with the other songs on the album, since they’re all so connected lyrically.” But who cares what the lyrics are about when the guitars sound this good? This is a badass song.

