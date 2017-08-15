New Wilco song: All Lives, You Say?

Bandcamp: Wilco – “All Lives, You Say?”

Proceeds will go to the Southern Poverty Law Center, in the memory of Jeff Tweedy’s father, Robert L. Tweedy (1933-2017).

“My dad was named after a Civil War general, and he voted for Barack Obama twice. He used to say ‘If you know better, you can do better.’ America – we know better. We can do better.” – Jeff Tweedy

This gesture, of course, takes on pointed connotations in light of the deplorable events in Charlottesville and our orange fuhrer’s tepid reaction.

<a href="http://wilcohq.bandcamp.com/track/all-lives-you-say">All Lives, You Say? by Wilco</a>

All lives, all lives you say

I can see you are afraid

Your skin is so thin

Your heart has escaped

All lives, all lives you say You were born at the end of a noose

What was up came down with your blues

But you don’t know how to sing anything anyway

So all lives, all lives you say My mind, my mind is gone

It’s too hard for me to know when I’m wrong

This is the last, dying gasp of a deadly lung

Turning blue on a lawn in the sun

* * *

Many years ago, I saw Tweedy solo at the Vic and his parents were in the audience that night. He dedicated “Casino Queen” to his dad. I think of the verse in “Please Tell My Brother”:

Please tell my father I love him still

Forget the railroad and all those bills

Head for the cooler

And drink your fill

Please tell my father I love him still

Condolences to Jeff Tweedy on the loss of his father. I know how bad it hurts to lose a parent. I hope it helps to raise a little money for a good cause.