Video: The xx – “I Dare You”

From I See You, out now on Young Turks.

Big budget, high concept music video starring Michael Jackson’s daughter and a kid from “Stranger Things.” Seems odd this band is as popular as they are, considering how mellow they sound, but maybe we all need to let it mellow when the rest of the world is as chaotic as it’s been this year. Who knows?

