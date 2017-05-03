Number One Records: Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like

Video: Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”

Bruno Mars – That’s What I Like [Official Video]

Watch this video on YouTube

We’ve got a new #1 song, America. Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble.” only stayed at the top spot for a single week. He’s all good though because DAMN. is still the number one album for the second week in a row.

Bruno Mars reached the top of the Hot 100 with “That’s What I Like” for chart date May 13. It’s his seventh #1. And it’s a pretty good song. You have to be a bit of a dick if you aren’t at least partially charmed by Bruno Mars.

“That’s What I Like” might not be as hook-laden as last year’s “24K Magic” and it’s not even close to as irresistible as his 2014 collaboration with Mark Ronson, “Uptown Funk.” But honestly, what is?

Billboard points out that this is “the 1,063rd No. 1 in the Hot 100’s history” dating back to August 4, 1958 when the magazine fully integrated the best-selling and most-played pop singles. The chart now also includes downloads and streams.

Here are Bruno Mars’ six other number one songs:

1. B.o.B – “Nothin’ On You” ft. Bruno Mars

2. Bruno Mars – “Just the Way You Are”

3. Bruno Mars – “Grenade”

4. Bruno Mars – “Locked Out of Heaven”

5. Bruno Mars – “When I Was Your Man”

6. Mark Ronson – “Uptown Funk” ft. Bruno Mars

Mars also co-wrote (but did not perform) Flo Rida’s #1 song, “Right Round.”

Listen on to all of the year’s #1 songs Spotify:

Listen on Apple Music:

Stay tuned for the latest developments with the top pop singles in the country. The toppermost of the poppermost! These are your number one records, America!

JTL’s Pay to Slum series was part of the inspiration for Number One Records.