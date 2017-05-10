Number One Records: I’m the One

Video: DJ Khaled – “I’m the One” ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

DJ Khaled – I'm the One ft. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne

Okay I’ll admit when I started this “Number One Records” series I didn’t expect to be writing a new update every damn week. I mean, looking over the past couple years of number ones, there were only about a dozen per year. But this is the third week in a row with a brand new song at the top of the chart.

Whatever. Buy the ticket, take the ride.

I’ve never heard of DJ Khaled, but I like the idea that he wants to “celebrate life, success, and our blessings.” That’s a positive message, right? Khaled’s blessings apparently include half-naked ladies on horseback, product placement deals with Beats earbuds, and a roster of pals that include Justin Bieber and one of the guys from Migos. #blessed

No surprise, Chance’s verse is the best thing this song has going for it. Hip hop is weird in 2017. How can anybody take themselves seriously if they’re hanging out with Biebs? Maybe he’s a swell fellow. But I don’t know, man. I mean, honestly. Look at that hair.

Billboard points out that “I’m the One” is only the 28th song to debut at No. 1 on the Hot 100. It was released April 28 and received 53.9 million U.S. streams and 171,000 downloads sold in the week ending May 4. On the radio it chalked up “35 million in all-format airplay audience in the week ending May 7.” And it’s the 1,064th No. 1 in the history of the Hot 100.

Khaled’s previous Hot 100 peak was in 2011 with “I’m On One” which reached #10. Six years ago, he was apparently on one; today he’s the one. Good for him.

Video: DJ Khaled – “I’m On One” ft. Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne

DJ Khaled – I'm On One (Explicit Version) ft. Drake, Rick Ross, Lil Wayne

Stay tuned for the latest developments with the top pop singles in the country. These are your number one records, America!

