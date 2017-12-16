Number One Records: Perfect

Audio: Ed Sheeran – “Perfect” (Duet with Beyoncé)

Ed Sheeran – Perfect Duet (with Beyoncé) [Official Audio]

Watch this video on YouTube

After eight weeks in the top spot of Billboard’s Hot 100, Post Malone’s terrible song “Rockstar” (ft. 21 Savage) has finally been dethroned by gnomey little Ed Sheeran and her royal highness Beyonce.

“Perfect” sold 181,000 downloads and 34.9 million streams in the week ending Dec. 7, with 102 million all-format radio audience impressions in the week ending Dec. 10.

It’s a pleasant enough ditty. Pretty acoustic guitar with Sheeran’s doughy vocals coming through so earnestly. When Queen Bey comes in, you wonder what she’s doing hanging out with a wimp like that. But what can you do? It’s pretty. A silly love song. You’d think that people would have had enough of them, but apparently it isn’t so.

This is guaranteed to be played at countless weddings for the foreseeable future. And why not? It’s completely inoffensive and expresses a very nice, loving sentiment in a format designed to appeal to as many human beings as possible. As much as I want to hate Ed Sheeran’s saccharine corn, I can’t. You’d have to be a real grouch to come up with the energy to actively hate this.

For insightful commentary on why this song is No. 1, read Chris Molanphy’s column in Slate.

* * *

Listen on to all of the year’s #1 songs Spotify:

Listen on Apple Music:

Stay tuned for the latest developments with the top pop singles in the country. The toppermost of the poppermost! These are your number one records, America!