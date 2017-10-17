Number One Records: Rockstar

Audio: Post Malone – “Rockstar” (ft. 21 Savage)

After three weeks with the number one single, Cardi B has been dethroned. Post Malone and 21 Savage knocked her out with their mumble rap hit, “Rockstar.” Is this the first #1 song in 2017 that inarguably sucks?

The lyrics are inane, equating being a rock star with “fuckin’ hoes and poppin’ pillies.” The delivery is lazy and the beat is boring. It’s like these dingleberries based their idea of what it means to be a rock star entirely on Spinal Tap.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with rappers glomming on to “rock” signifiers. See Run-DMC’s “King of Rock” as a perfect example, or more recently, Rae Sremmurd’s “Black Beatles,” which at least managed to highlight the fun and excitement of rock and roll. But Post Malone just sounds like he’s zonked out on ludes.

Switch my whip, came back in black

I’m startin’ sayin’, “Rest in peace to Bon Scott”

Close that door, we blowin’ smoke

She ask me light a fire like I’m Morrison

Uh huh, okay. That doesn’t make a lick of sense and it doesn’t even come close to rhyming. Maybe I’m just old, but this song blows. The kids, however, seem to like it.

“Rockstar” had 51.3 million U.S. streams and sold 48,000 downloads in the week ending Oct. 12, and 35 million all-format radio audience impressions in the week ending Oct. 15. But still…yuck. The world is going to hell, and we’ve got these bozos bragging about assaulting “bad bitches.”

Hit her from the back, pullin’ on her tracks

And now she screamin’ out, “no mas” (yeah, yeah, yeah)

No gracias.

* * *

