Recorded music revenue settling back into pre-90s levels

It certainly seems like the recorded music industry has been in decline. And compared to the peak in 1999 it has been. But if you take a longer view of history you can see that the 1990s were a weird blip, fueled by shiny new compact disc sales.

This short-term memory is understandable because Soundscan only began gathering real sales data in 1991. The RIAA, on the other hand, has collected shipment data since the early 1970s.

Throughout most of the 1980s, annual recorded music revenue hovered around $5 billion, and most of the seventies had revenue less than $4 billion, as you can see in the interactive chart below. Adjusted for inflation, that’s right around where we’ve been for the past ten years or so. The 90s were an anomaly.

Today the RIAA announced that the 2016 U.S. recorded music shipments were valued at $7.65 billion, which is up 11.4% over 2015. So good news. But if the industry thinks it’s ever going to reach 90s/CD-era levels again, they’re dreaming.

Here’s all the hard data I could scrape off the internet.

U.S. recorded music revenues

2016: $7.65 billion

2015: $6.87 billion

2014: $6.97 billion

2013: $7.0 billion

2012: $7.1 billion

2011: $7.1 billion

2010: $7.0 billion

2009: $7.8 billion

2008: $8.4802 billion

2007: $10.3721 billion

2006: $11.7582 billion

2005: $12.2969 billion

2004: $12.3450 billion

2003: $11.8544 billion

2002: $12.6142 billion

2001: $13.7409 billion

2000: $14.3237 billion

1999: $14.5847 billion

1998: $13.7112 billion

1997: $12.2368 billion

1996: $12.5338 billion

1995: $12.3203 billion

1994: $12.0680 billion

1993: $10.0466 billion

1992: $9.0240 billion

1991: $7.8342 billion

1990: $7.5411 billion

1989: $6.5794 billion

Source: RIAA via Billboard, etc, etc, etc, etc.

See also: 2016 Soundscan Data: Total Music Sales and Consumption