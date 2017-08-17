Skating Polly video: Louder In Outer Space

Video: Skating Polly – “Louder In Outer Space”
Skating Polly – Louder In Outer Space (Official Video)
Featuring Nina Gordon and Louise Post of Veruca Salt. From the New Trick EP, out now on El Camino.
Can you hear that harmony?
I can hear it in my sleep.
I can hear it even louder in outer space.
Right on! This video’s been out for a few months, but I just stumbled across it. Not as spooky as their previous video, but I like it more. It’s definitely more Veruca Salty.
Skating Polly plays Riot Fest at noon on Friday, September 15.