Taylor breaks a million for the fourth time

Three years ago this month, we reminded everybody that Selling a Million Albums in a Week is a Big Deal after Taylor Swift released 1989 and sold 1.287 million. At that time only 18 other albums had hit that mark since Soundscan began tracking sales in 1991.

Before Swift’s new album, Reputation, sold 1.216 million last week, only one more album had sold more than a million: Adele’s 25. And 25 crushed all sales records, selling 3.378 million copies in its debut week, 1.112 million in its second week, and 1.157 million in its fifth (Christmas). Which was historically bonkers. Since then, nobody’s come close and nobody probably ever will.

But 1.216 million is still a lot of albums. And those are sales. In just the United States. 709,000 digital albums and 507,000 CDs (no vinyl yet). As Billboard points out, that’s the “10th-largest sales week for any album since Nielsen Music began electronically tracking sales.” In fact, it sold 1.05 million copies in the first four days. That is a dedicated fanbase.

If you factor in streaming and track downloads, it moved 1.238 million equivalent album units (not much more because she’s holding it off streaming services for now).

I haven’t heard the whole album yet because I’m cheap and patient. With 1989, I took advantage of the Microsoft Music Deals app, which was selling the download for 99 cents. No such luck this time around. I still love 1989 and I cut Swift a lot of slack even when she’s acting like a victimy turd. I think she’s a fascinating person who deserves a lot of respect.

I recently re-read Chuck Klosterman’s 2015 GQ profile because it’s included in his new book and it reminded me how crappy it is to constantly question somebody’s sincerity and authenticity. You don’t have to love her or dig her music, but you have to give her credit.

In a decade when people stopped buying albums, she still inspires her legion of fans to get out there and shell out their cash. Starting with Speak Now in 2010, every album she has released has opened with a million in sales. The fact that she’s nurtured those fans and made up for any that she’s lost proves she’s made a connection with listeners that can’t be explained away as merely calculated business savvy. She’s actually good.

