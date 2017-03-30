What the band describes as, “Telling the story of a man who is stuck in his head and riddled with social anxiety to the point where he is unable to leave his apartment,” the video for “Trouble” is a little bit of synth-y dream pop and a little bit outer space/inner space anxiety.

Featuring Kyle Pacek (Guardians Of The Galaxy) and David Child (Life Hold On), the video shows that if you free your ass, your mind will follow.

The Knocks – TROUBLE ft. Absofacto (Official Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

From the Testify EP, out now on Big Beat Records/Neon Gold. Catch this New York duo on tour.