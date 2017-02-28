TRAX: MisterWives – Machine

Audio: MisterWives – “Machine”

MisterWives – Machine (Audio)

Watch this video on YouTube

MisterWives is the band nineteen-year-old-me would’ve loved — a cool girl out front, being super posi and singing huge, soaring hooks. There’s also a groove, and that’s like No Doubt in its earlist, best moments. And oh yeah, there’s a horn section. There are less and less great things in this world, right? It’s a fucking hellscape out there. Who does not want to jump up and down in rhythm with a bass player wearing a drug rug.

This song goes the other way.

Yo, dummy: We’re not part of your machine.

JTL