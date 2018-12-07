50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 23

Rolling Stone issue #23 had a cover date of December 7, 1968. 32 pages. 35 cents. Cover photo of Doug Sahm by Baron Wolman.

Features: “Dispossessed Men and Mothers of Texas” by Larry Sepulvado and John Burks; “Tex-Mex” by Barret Hansen; “Producing: Felix Papparelli Speaks his Mind” by H.A. Haffner; “Carl Perkins” by Michael Lydon; “Joan Baez” by John Grissim, Jr.; “Hair Rock” by Leigh Carney.

News: Beatles may do free concert tour in U.S.A.; Bill Graham Fights off the N.Y. Motherfuckers ‘Liberation’ Attempt; Jimi Hendrix Tits ‘n Ass LP Brown-bagged in England; A $4 Million Loser; Electrocution; Mick Begs Off On LP Cover; Lay Off Dylan’s ‘Tarantula,’ Lawyers Tell Straight; More Changes For the Byrds On 7th LP; Eviction Time For Family Dog.

Columns: From The Editor by Jann Wenner; Random Notes; Perspectives by Ralph J. Gleason (“Duck, Boy, When You Hear Flack”); Books by Greil Marcus (Norman Mailer’s Miami and the Siege of Chicago).

Full-page ads: The Fantastic Expedition of Dillard and Clark on A&M; Terry Reid on Epic; Three Dog Night on Dunhill; Have a Marijuana by David Peel and the Lower East Side on Elektra; A Boy and His Dog by Leonard by Schaeffer on Warner Bros; “But the Man can’t bust our music” – Columbia and CBS Records.

More ads: Mr. Bojangles by Jerry Jeff Walker on Atco; Chicken Shack on Epic; Undead by Ten Years After on Deram/London; Touch on London; Elmer Gantry’s Velvet Opera on Epic; Melanie on Buddah; Rock and Other Four Letter Words on Columbia; First Evolution of Dick Dodd on Tower; Ultimate Spinach on MGM; Fillmore West; Goya Guitars.

Reviews: The Blues Is Where It’s At and The Bottom of the Blues by Otis Spann (by Pete Welding); Shine On Brightly by Procol Harum (by Jim Miller); Music In a Doll’s House by Family (by David Gancher); Cristo Redentor by Harvey Mandel (by Andy Boehm); A Hard Road by John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers (by Mike Saunders); Strictly Personal by Captain Beefheart’s Magic Band (by Barret Hansen); The World of Charlie McCoy by Charlie McCoy (by Tony Glover); It Crawled Into My Hand, Honest by The Fugs (by Jim Brodey); Canned Heat/Boogie With Canned Heat/Living The Blues by Canned Heat (by John Burks) Days Of Future Passed/In Search Of The Lost Chord by The Moody Blues (by Jim Miller).

Subscription offer: New subscribers could get a free copy of Steppenwolf’s The Second (with 50 cents for shipping and handling). $6 for 26 issues; $10 for 52.

