50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 12

Rolling Stone issue #12 had a cover date of June 22, 1968. 24 pages. 35 cents.

Features: “Dylan’s Basement Tape Should Be Released” by Jann Wenner; “A Special Report: Inside the Los Angeles Scene” by Jerry Hopkins (recently deceased); “Jagger Plans To Tour Again; New Stones Album Ready” by Bob Dawbarn; Ralph J. Gleason on Willie Mae Thornton; Ben Fong-Torres on Gordon Lightfoot; “Beatles Dump the Maharishi” by Our Correspondent.

News: Stones Announce New Single, Jagger Makes Acting Debut; Byrds Do the Country Thing; Fugs Celebrate Decency Week; KMPX Strikers Find a New Home; Buffalo Springfield Goes to Pasture; A Starting Film with Jimi Hendrix.

Columns: Perspectives by Ralph J. Gleason (“A Power To Change the World”); Visuals by Thomas Albright (“A Mind-Blown, Chaplinesque Mouse”); “John J. Rock” has some label news, a bitchy comment about the Rome Festival, and commentary about new songs from the Beatles (“‘Across the Universe,’ a Beatle song recorded at the same time as ‘Lady Madonna,’ was planned for release on an all-star Charity LP, but will probably not be released after all.”) and the Stones (“‘Jumping Jack Flash,’ a return to the riffs of ‘Route 66.'”).

Reviews: Lumpy Gravy by Frank Zappa on Verve (by Jim Miller); The Twain Shall Meet by Eric Burdon and the Animals on MGM (no byline); Pure Cotton by the James Cotton Blues Band on Verve Forecast (by Barry Gifford); Children of the Future by Steve Miller Band on Capitol (by Jann Wenner).

Notable Correspondence: Lenny Kaye (New York City) defends the honor of the Ronettes and the Shangri-Las; Bob Christgau (Secular Music, Esquire Magazine) defends Moby Grape.

Full-page ads: The Electric Flag’s A Long Time Comin’ on Columbia; Earth Opera’s Earth Opera on Elektra; Conspicuous Only In Its Absence by The Great Society With Grace Slick on Columbia; Steve Miller Band’s Children Of The Future on Capitol; “The Groupquake: It’s what all the rappin’s about!” (RCA Victor’s psychedelic roster);

More ads: Mannfred Mann’s The Mighty Quinn on Mercury; Tomorrow Never Knows by Steve Marcus on Vortex; United Artists rock roster; B.B. King on ABC/Bluesway; KOIT 93.3 FM (a San Francisco radio station); T.I.M.E. by T.I.M.E. (Trust In Men Everywhere) on Liberty; Buffalo Springfield, Chambers Brothers, and Richie Havens at the Fillmore; BOOKS monthly newspaper subscription ($2.92/year).

Subscription offer: New subscribers could get a free (plus 50 cents shipping and handling) copy of Otis Redding’s The Dock of the Bay, compiled by Jon Landau. $5 for 26 issues; $10 for 52.

Previously: Issue 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11.