Shorties

50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 15

Leave a comment

Rolling Stone issue #15 had a cover date of August 10, 1968. 24 pages. 35 cents. Cover photo of Mick Jagger by Dean Goodhill.

Features: The Rolling Stones Return With Beggars Banquet by Jann Wenner, featuring tons of great photos by by Dean Goodhill; “Cream Breaks Up”; “Merle Haggard: Home-Fried Humor and Cowboy Soul” by Al Aronowitz [misspelled “Arnowitz”]; “Eric Jacobson in Town with Hybridized Production Trip” by Ben Fong-Torres; “Fiddlin’ in Berkeley” by Charles Perry; “Electronic Roll” by Edmund O. Ward; “The Burning of Los Angeles,” a poem by David Gancher.

News: The Who Does a Full-Length Rock Opera; Fillmore Scene Moves to New Carousel Hall; Nice Not Nice To America; Beatles Declare National Apple Week; KMPX Scabs Pay Their Dues.

Columns: Visuals by Thomas Albright (“Top of the Underground: Reel Humor & Flashes”); “Soul Together” by Jon Landau on a benefit concert at Madison Square Garden for the Martin Luther King Memorial Fund featuring Joe Tex, King Curtis, Sonny and Cher, Sam and Dave, the Rascals, and Aretha Franklin; John J. Rock (aka Jann Wenner) on Jim Morrison’s “rather worn-out and self-conscious stage maneuvers,” Michael Nesmith’s instrumental Wichita Train Whistle (“awful”), and Life magazine’s rock and roll issue (“a disappointment”).

Recording Beggars Banquet. Photo by Dean Goodhill.
Recording Beggars Banquet. Photo by Dean Goodhill.

Full-page ads: Tape From California by Phil Ochs on A&M; Limelight Records (an electronic subsidiary of Mercury Records); “Be Me” b/w /”Some Soon, Some Day” single by the Comfortable Chair on Ode Records (produced by Robbie Krieger and John Densmore); Notes from the Underground by Notes from the Underground on Vanguard.

More ads: “This Wheel’s On Fire” single by Julie Driscoll, Brian Auger and The Trinity on ATCO; The Believers original cast recording on RCA; Deram/London Records (“This is the now music”); ABC Records (“Out of the void ultra sounds!”); “Mr. Bojangles” single by Jerry Jeff Walker on ATCO; Bill Graham Presents Moby Grape and the Jeff Beck Group at the Fillmore Carousel; Specialty Records (“Bogged down with people telling you how to record your thing?”); I Wish I Knew How It Would Feel to Be Free by Billy Taylor on Tower; Rolling Stone Book (the first fifteen issues, bound, for $9).

Reviews: Music from Big Pink by the Band on Capitol (by Al Kooper); A Man and the Blues by Buddy Guy on Vanguard (by Barry Gifford); Revolution movie soundtrack on United Artists (by Jann Wenner); Fleetwood Mac by Fleetwood Mac on Epic (by Barry Gifford).

Subscription offer: New subscribers could get a free copy of the Grateful Dead’s Anthem of the Sun (with 50 cents for shipping and handling). $5 for 26 issues; $10 for 52.

Previously: Issue 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14.

Leave a Reply