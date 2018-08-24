50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 16

Rolling Stone issue #16 had a cover date of August 24, 1968. 24 pages. 35 cents. Cover photo of the Band by Elliot M. Landy.

Features: “Friends and Neighbors Just Call Us the Band” by Alfred G. Aronowitz; Howlin’ Wolf by Barry Gifford; The Rolling Stone Round Table with Booker T & the M.G.’s by Jann Wenner; The Newport Folk Festival by Jon Landau.

News: Race Dispute Splits Byrds’ Nest: Gram Parsons Refuses Gigs in South Africa; Tim Hardin Contracts Pleurisy; Kaleidoscope Kollapses in Kash Krisis by Jerry Hopkins; Record Sales Over One Billion in 1967; David Ruffin Leaves Temptations; Bluesbreakers Go Through Changes; Yoko Ono’s Endless Faces; Percy Sledge Has Heart Attack.

Columns: Perspectives by Ralph J. Gleason (“Deathwish of the Hippie Ethic”); Visuals by Thomas Albright (“Light Art”); “Special Report: The French Scene” by Alain Dister.

Full-page ads: Music From Big Pink by the Band on Capitol; Truth by Jeff Beck on Epic; Southwind by Southwind on Venture; Nazz by Nazz on SGC/Atco; Elizabeth by Elizabeth on Vanguard (“Now There’s a Philly Sound!”).

More ads: Trilogy for the Masses by Ford Theatre on ABC; The Pink Floyd on Tower; Waiting for the Sun by the Doors on Elektra; Aerial Ballet by Harry Nilsson on RCA; Colours by Colours on Dot; Rolling Stone Book (the first fifteen issues, bound, for $9).

Reviews: Life by Sly and the Family Stone on Epic (by Barret Hansen); Friends by the Beach Boys on Capitol (by Arthur Schmidt); West by West on Epic (by John Grissim); Last Time Around by Buffalo Springfield on Atco (by Barry Gifford).

Subscription offer: New subscribers could get a free copy of the Grateful Dead’s Anthem of the Sun (with 50 cents for shipping and handling). $5 for 26 issues; $10 for 52.

