50 Years Ago in Rolling Stone: Issue 20

Rolling Stone issue #20 had a cover date of October 26, 1968. 32 pages. 35 cents. Cover photo of the Beatles.

Features: “Books: The Beatles Authorized Biography” by Jann Wenner; “The Rolling Stone Interview with Cass Elliot” by Jerry Hopkins; “Doors, Airplane in Middle Earth” by Jonathan Cott; “San Francisco Going Strong In Spite of Bad-Mouthing” by Ben Fong-Torres; “Ray Charles in London” by Max Jones.

News: Los Angeles Near Clubless: Kaleidoscope Kollapses; Bill Graham Forms Talent-Booking Firm: ‘Millard Agency’; Bob Dylan Beats Elvis In British Pop Poll; New Beatles Double Album Due on November 16; Ex-Beatle Best Wins Playboy Libel Suit; Brian Jones Fined in Dope Case – But No Jail; Sly Stone’s Bum Trip to London.

Columns: Jon Landau on Albert King. Random Notes (bits on Rick Danko’s car accident; Nicky Hopkins; Al Kooper and Mike Bloomfield; a mention of a new group “featuring Stephen Stills perhaps accompanied by David Crosby, Graham Nash of the Hollies and maybe Eric Clapton”; the Turtles “I hope that today’s so-called hip audience will see that these cats are truly hip”; the Who; Aretha Franklin; Joan Baez; Johnny Cash). No Thomas Albright “Visuals” column this time, but he’ll be back in issue 22 and will continue to contribute to the magazine until 1972. Ralph J. Gleason will also be back in issue 22 with a new “Perspectives” column.

Full-page ads: In My Own Dream by the Butterfield Blues Band on Elektra; Electric Lady Land by the Jimi Hendrix Experience on Reprise; Shine On Brightly by Procol Harum on A&M; Aladdin by Rotary Connection on Cadet Concept; WNEW FM 102.7; There’s No Hole In My Soul by the Barry Goldberg Reunion on Buddah; Crown Of Creation by Jefferson Airplane on RCA; Electric Mud by Muddy Waters and Salloom, Sinclair And The Mother Bear on Cadet Concept.

More ads: Mecki Mark Men by Mecki Mark Men on Limelight; Gordon’s Buster by Gordon Alexander on Columbia; This Is the Now Music: The Best in Blues (Ten Years After, John Mayall, Savoy Brown) on London Records; Goya guitars; Herco musical accessories; Van der Root Gallery; Melody Maker; Begin by the Millennium on Columbia; John Mayall’s Bluesbreakers on London.

Reviews: The Barry Goldberg Reunion on Buddah (by David Gancher); Crown Of Creation by Jefferson Airplane on RCA (by Jim Miller); Arlo by Arlo Guthrie on Reprise (by Arthur Schmidt); A Saucerful of Secrets by Pink Floyd on Tower (by Jim Miller); You’re Tuff Enough by Junior Wells on Blue Rock (by W.O. Cummerow, Jr.); The Pentangle on Reprise (by Fred Dente); Definition by Chrysalis on MGM (by Charles Perry).

Subscription offer: New subscribers could get a free copy of the Steve Miller Band’s Sailor (with 50 cents for shipping and handling). $6 for 26 issues; $10 for 52.

