Hear Prince’s original recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U”

When I was in high school I had a wrestling coach who was famous for saying, “Practice doesn’t make perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect.” Which is to say, repeated behavior in itself doesn’t make for improvement. You must have repeated excellent execution to really make any improvement. It was that execution burrowing into your muscle memory that allowed you to be creative on the mat and surprise your opponent.

Watching these clips from Prince’s rehearsals in the summer of 1984, overdubbed with his original recording of “Nothing Compares 2 U,” remind is all that in addition to having truly magical talent, Prince worked hard as fuck. Every spin and jump and mic-play he brought with spontaneity to his live show was meticulously practiced–in high heels no less! I could watch this clip on repeat every day for the rest of my life and start a new religion.

Via The Current.

