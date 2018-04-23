Listen: JTL FM ii

Spotify: JTL FM ii

I don’t want nobody hurt, but I made an exception with him.

–Cherry Glazerr

Making a mess is easy when you think you know it all.

–Jessica Lea Mayfield

The color of your mind, you feel it coming right through you.

–Beach House

When you talk to my face you speak politely. I know you’re only following to bite me.

–Tayla

Is she a stripper, a rapper, or a singer? I’m busting bucks in a Bentley Bentayga.

–Cardi B

I don’t want a secret, secret life. I have no idea what I really wanna be.

–Speedy Ortiz

Take over me, I’ll never be the same.

–Ashley Monroe

Major league chemicals make her grave.

–Unknown Mortal Orchestra

So I fall into continents and cars All the sages and stars, I turn all of it to just a su–

–Lorde, Run The Jewels, El-P

It’s not my fault. It’s not my fault like you say it is. It’s not my fault, because I told you long ago that I wouldn’t put up with your bullshit.

–The Regrettes

For all that we know, the heart is pumping rhythms that are not our own.

–Natalie Prass

Even if you got somebody on your mind, it’s alright to be alone sometimes.

–Kacey Musgraves

I don’t wanna worry no more. I just wanna ball like the big leagues. I just want a nice house on the shore. I want a big house like Gatsby.

–Diplo, Lil Yachty, Santigold

Jordan 23, guarantee you’re gonna wanna leave with me.

–Camila Cabello

I remember the first time I was in love. It was only back in 1997.

–MO///

Lean back. Lean back. Lean back.

–Fat Joe, Eminem, Lil Jon, Mase, Remy Ma

You want some me so bad? Come get this body.

–Tinashe, Ty Dolla $ign, French Montana

’cause when I’m finally floating, I know what the dreams are gonna be about.

–Hinds

Hinds – Finally Floating

I’m real!! I can see and touch and taste and feel!

–Beth Ditto

Why you tryin’ to hold me up? (“[the group] I’ain’t!”)

–Leon Bridges

Oh Mama, here comes Midnight with the dead moon in its jaws. Must be the big star about to fall.

–Kevin Worby, Waxahatchee

Let’s count the ways we can make this last forever.

–Janelle Monae (feat. Grimes)

Bitch, please. My K-Swiss cost more than yr weave.

–Kamaiyah

I’m just tryin’ to find out when that new Porsche come in.

–Nicki Minaj

Maybe I’m crazy.

–The Men

Figure it out, but don’t stop moving.

–David Guetta, Sia

“Don’t you get tired of looking for high fives?”

–Sigrid

Kamaiyah – Dope Bitch (Before I Wake)

So tell me why my gods look like you, and tell me why it’s wrong.

–King Princess

* * *

Apple Music: JTL FM ii