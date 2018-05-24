Long Lost MC5 Footage: Tonight (Live in 1972)

Video: MC5 – “Tonight” (Live at Aylesbury Friars, 1972)

Long Lost #MC5 Remastered Footage! "Tonight" – Aylesbury Friars

Watch this video on YouTube

Via Wayne Kramer.

Brother Wayne has been digging up and posting some very cool MC5 footage on YouTube. This clip is from a show at the Borough Assembly Hall in Aylesbury, England on Friday, February 11, 1972.

From the very cerebral British flyer for the gig: “The MC5 are America’s heaviest underground band and are famous for really laying it down with … a really exciting and visual show.” Also on the bill was Skin Alley and Willy Barrett. Fee for the concert was 65p! A rare sighting of Fred in his Sonic Smith Suit!

What a band!

And now this fall Kramer and some friends will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Kick Out the Jams with a tour called MC50. The lineup features Kim Thayil (Soundgarden, guitar), Brendan Canty (Fugazi, drums), Dug Pinnick (King’s X, bass), and Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla, vocals).

Unfortunately the only other surviving member of the original 5, Dennis “Machinegun” Thompson will not be there. Kramer clarified, “Dennis Thompson was indeed invited to participate in a series of @MC50th shows on this ‘Kick Out the Jams’ celebration tour. He has declined the invitation. As always, we respect his decision and we wish him health and happiness.”

He will be missed.

MC50 Tour Dates

September 5 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live

September 6 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

September 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

September 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival

September 9 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In

September 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

September 12 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

September 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

September 14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount

September 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

September 17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

September 18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

September 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

September 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live

September 23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

September 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

September 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

September 28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

September 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee

October 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

October 3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford

October 15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

October 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

October 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

October 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall

October 20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

October 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

October 24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago

October 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

October 26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

October 27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore