Long Lost MC5 Footage: Tonight (Live in 1972)

Video: MC5 – “Tonight” (Live at Aylesbury Friars, 1972)
Via Wayne Kramer.
Brother Wayne has been digging up and posting some very cool MC5 footage on YouTube. This clip is from a show at the Borough Assembly Hall in Aylesbury, England on Friday, February 11, 1972.
From the very cerebral British flyer for the gig: “The MC5 are America’s heaviest underground band and are famous for really laying it down with … a really exciting and visual show.”
Also on the bill was Skin Alley and Willy Barrett.
Fee for the concert was 65p!
A rare sighting of Fred in his Sonic Smith Suit!
What a band!
And now this fall Kramer and some friends will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of the release of Kick Out the Jams with a tour called MC50. The lineup features Kim Thayil (Soundgarden, guitar), Brendan Canty (Fugazi, drums), Dug Pinnick (King’s X, bass), and Marcus Durant (Zen Guerrilla, vocals).
Unfortunately the only other surviving member of the original 5, Dennis “Machinegun” Thompson will not be there. Kramer clarified, “Dennis Thompson was indeed invited to participate in a series of @MC50th shows on this ‘Kick Out the Jams’ celebration tour. He has declined the invitation. As always, we respect his decision and we wish him health and happiness.”
He will be missed.
MC50 Tour Dates
September 5 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
September 6 – St. Augustine, FL @ Backyard Stage at St. Augustine Amphitheatre
September 7 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
September 8 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival
September 9 – Nashville, TN @ Exit/In
September 11 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
September 12 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
September 13 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
September 14 – Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
September 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
September 17 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
September 18 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
September 19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
September 21 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
September 22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe Live
September 23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
September 25 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
September 26 – St. Louis, MO @ The Ready Room
September 28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
September 29 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
October 1 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Marquee
October 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
October 3 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 4 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
October 5 – Los Angeles, CA @ John Anson Ford
October 15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
October 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
October 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
October 19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall
October 20 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
October 23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
October 24 – Chicago, IL @ Metro Chicago
October 25 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
October 26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
October 27 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore