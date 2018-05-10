New Albert Hammond Jr video: Set To Attack

Video: Albert Hammond Jr – “Set To Attack”

Albert Hammond Jr – Set To Attack (Official Video)

Directed by Carley Solether. From Francis Trouble, out now on Red Bull Records.

While bandmate Julian Casablancas is off making goofy artzy noiz with his biker gang the Voidz, guitarist Albert Hammond Jr. is sticking closer to the sound that put them both on the map. There’s no way to deny that this new song sounds like the Strokes. And that’s not a bad thing, right? We all love the Strokes!

I stood there like some dumb kid

The music played and the boys would take you far from where I was

I was still hoping that you were the victory to what felt like love

